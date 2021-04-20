Neil Diamond honoured in new concert coming to New Plymouth TSB Showplace

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled to debut at TSB Showplace on May 19. Photo/ Supplied.

Showtime Australia and Zac Coombs have teamed up to recreate all the beloved hits and career highlights of Neil Diamond on stage.

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled to debut at TSB Showplace on Wednesday, May 19.

The show will be one of the first international acts to breathe life back into New Zealand theatres again since pandemic travel restrictions were first put in place a year ago, with a total of 25 venues from as far north as Kerikeri and as far south as Invercargill on the schedule.

Young but accomplished Australian musician and performer Zac Coombs is certain to be the highlight – his portrayal of Diamond's unique voice is uncanny, his love of the songs is obvious in every performance, and every story told carries that nostalgic Diamond lilt.

"Audiences will be floored when they hear him. Not many artists can pull off Neil Diamond, his voice and character is so unique, but Zac has fully thrown himself into this role and the results will speak for themselves. His vocals have been mistaken for the real Neil Diamond on more than one occasion," says producer and director Johnny Van Grinsven.

Aside from the artistry of Zac, audiences can expect custom-designed concert production and a live support band to round out the two-hour theatre experience.

The set list is a veritable soundtrack of the past 60 years, featuring tracks that have been played countlessly on records, in concert, on the radio and in movies, and some that are still chanted in the biggest sports arenas in the world today.

Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.co.nz. For groups of 20 or more, please email sales@showtime.net.au for a quote.

See this week's print edition of the Stratford Press for details on how to won a double pass to the show.