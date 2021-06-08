Neighbourhood Support: South Taranaki locals nominated for award

Carol Curtis with south Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon (right) and Senior Constable Peter Marks. Photo/ Supplied

Three south Taranaki locals have been recognised for their service to Neighbourhood Support.

At the end of last month representatives from the nine districts covered by Central Neighbourhood Support had a committee meeting in Hāwera.

Central Neighbourhood Support covers north, central, and south Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Taihape, Taumarunui, Palmerston North, and Horowhenua.

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development coordinator Wendy Foreman says at the meeting they discussed the district's nominations for the national Neighbourhood Support Awards.

Each Neighbourhood Support district across New Zealand could put in three nominations for three categories.

They are Project of the Year, Partner of the Year, and Champion of the Year. The three nominations from each district are selected to go to the Neighbourhood Support office in Wellington, where they will select a New Zealand wide winner for each class.

Shane Rooney and Jackie Brookes with south Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon (right) and Senior Constable Peter Marks. Photo/ Supplied

"South Taranaki put in a nomination for each category. All of the Neighbourhood Supports under the central district selected the top nomination for each award. Two of my recommendations were selected."

Carol Curtis from South Taranaki's Neighbourhood Support was nominated for Champion of the Year.

"Carol is valuable to our organisation. She is a very intelligent lady who focuses on getting things done correctly. Carol's personal strengths, organisational skills, and wholehearted commitment benefits South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support and the events we have in the community. She is very worthy of this nomination."

Jackie Brooke and Shane Rooney were nominated for Project of the Year.

"Jackie and Shane own Honda Hub and have been a major contributor to our projects. Nothing is too much trouble for this motivated and community-minded couple. This couple doesn't get paid for the help they give us, they do this out of the kindness of their hearts.

"This shows what an outstanding generous couple they are and their support to us has been fantastic and very much appreciated."

The overall winners will be announced at the Neighbourhood Support conference at the end of June.