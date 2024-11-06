Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Nathan and Destine Hull showcase metal sculptures at Taranaki Garden Festival

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Destine and Nathan Hull are showing their metal sculptures at Keiller Garden until November 10.

Pukeiti’s rainforest provides the perfect backdrop for metal sculptors Nathan and Destine Hull, whose exhibition is showcased in the Keiller Garden during the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival.

The creative duo has been breathing new life into discarded metal for more than 25 years, transforming everyday objects into captivating art. Nathan attributed his engineering background to helping him bring his first sculpture to life.

“One day, I just started mucking around in the shed, welding nuts and bolts together and ended up making a little motorbike. Everyone loved it, so I started making things for friends and then it just snowballed from there.”

Destine joined Nathan’s venture about 20 years ago, initially managing the shop during a busy summer. After learning to weld, the couple began collaborating on projects. Destine found that brainstorming and bouncing ideas off each other came naturally, making the creative process seamless.

“I would always say I had no imagination. Now, I’m making unicorns out of metal. Nathan’s the one with the ideas and we work well as a team. He pours out creative stuff and I play off that.”

Their work carries a nostalgic significance, with recycled metal playing a key role. The couple said they love watching people discover objects in each piece that spark memories of the past.

“People spot familiar objects, like a green-painted handle or an old-fashioned hammer, that remind them of a grandparent’s kitchen or workshop. Every piece tells a story, but it’s amazing to see the different memories and meanings they bring up for everyone who visits.”

Their exhibition sets itself apart from traditional art galleries, moving away from the “look but don’t touch” etiquette. The couple encourages people to get up close and feel the textures.

While some of their pieces have been kept for years, they’re now ready to find new homes, with many of the sculptures available for sale. The Hulls have big plans for the future and have their eyes set on next year’s garden festivals, aiming to expand their collection.

“We’d love to bring more pieces, maybe even double our collection next time and create a bigger sculpture trail starting from the cafe.”

Visitors can view the metal sculpture exhibition in the Keiller Garden at Pukeiti until November 10.

