Amanda Brady still doesn't know why she received over 400 bottles of syrup. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Amanda Brady loves cocktails, coffee and entering competitions - not necessarily in that order - so when her husband called her to say some cocktail and coffee syrups had been delivered to their address, she thought she had won something.

"I enter lots of competitions, and have won various things over the years, so it wasn't impossible. I didn't remember entering something to win cocktail or coffee syrups, but I thought I might have forgotten."

Amanda was at the TET Kings theatre where she volunteers as an usher and projectionist when her husband called.

"I thought when I got home I would see a notification on Instagram or Facebook or find an email saying I had won a prize, but then he sent me a photo of the boxes."

It wasn't just a couple of bottles of flavoured syrup that had arrived at their home.

"He said a delivery truck had been, a large one, and then sent the photo. It was six boxes, each box containing 24 gift sets of three syrup bottles. So 432 bottles of syrup in total."

Each of those bottles contained 50ml of syrup, making a total just short of 22 litres of cocktail and coffee flavourings.

Amanda has previously won a year's worth of M&Ms, so she did wonder if this had been a prize offering a year's worth of cocktail and coffee flavours.

"I am fairly sure a year's worth of syrup would still be less than the amount on my doorstep though."

When Amanda got home from her volunteer shift, she checked the details on the shipment.

"It was clearly addressed to me, and the street address was perfectly correct too, but there was no note saying 'congratulations for winning this' and more concerningly, there was an invoice stating payment required within seven days."

Another concern was that while she had received three cartons of cocktail syrups and three of coffee syrups, the invoice stated more were to come.

"It said to supply seven of each type, so I was worried even more were going to turn up over the next few days."

Amanda contacted the company named on the invoice, Moi, to find out why she had been sent the surprise syrupy shipment.

"I sent a message through their 'contact us' tab on their website, didn't get a reply so then called, and the person I spoke to then asked me to resend my message, so I typed it out again and emailed it to her. She couldn't explain why I had been sent the syrup, though."

As Moi's website says the company manages a range of brands and products, Amanda was still wondering if she had won a competition, but the person she spoke to at Moi had no idea.

"She just said she would arrange for the syrups to be collected, she said a trucking company would contact me the next day so I needed to have them ready for collection."

Amanda waited for the truck to collect them the next day.

"No one arrived, no call, no truck. So I contacted Moi again. They said they would get someone to collect them soon."

In fact, Amanda waited for 10 days before a truck turned up to collect them.

"I often enter quick surveys or competitions online, but can honestly say none of the competitions I have entered have taken up as much of my time as receiving this delivery has."

Now the syrups are gone, but the mystery remains.

No one at Moi has been able to explain to Amanda how her name and address turned up on a delivery order for 432 bottles of cocktail and coffee syrups, meaning they also can't guarantee it won't happen again.

"I still don't know if they were meant to have sent me something else, perhaps one of the brands they represent had put my address in the system to receive a prize or something from a competition, because I can't see any other way they would have had my name and address at all. They said a "system error' meant my details were attached to the order, but I don't know how they had my details in the first instance."

Moi didn't respond to media questions about the mysterious delivery before deadline.

Amanda has been left with neither an explanation nor a souvenir of her strange delivery.

"I did wonder if they would give me one or two of the three-packs as a thank you for being honest and contacting them, but the truck took all 21 litres and 600ml of syrup away."