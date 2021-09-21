Music for kids programme ready to start again in alert level 1

Dorelle Sturmer and some of the preschoolers who attend the music programme. Photo/ Supplied

A music programme teaching preschoolers different songs and fine motor skills is ready to begin operating again in alert level 1.

MountainView Vineyard Church's Music for Kids programme first started in 2000, says Dorelle Sturmer, who runs the morning sessions.

"The programme first started with a handful of kids but now we have over 100 who attend."

Given the popularity of the sessions, Dorelle says the best option was to wait until alert level 1 before starting the programme again.

"It can be seen as a blessing that it is so popular we have to wait. Given the number of participants there was no way we could run it. "

Two sessions are held on a Wednesday where the children use props and learn different songs.

"It teaches both their gross and fine motor skills. There is a variety of songs that we use from 'incy wincy spider' to teach them fine motor skills, to songs where they have to jump or crawl to teach them gross motor skills.

"We use ribbons, sticks, and a number of household items like paper plates as props which also encourages rhythm and imagination. The sessions also help with socialisation and communication."

Dorelle says the tamariki are taught waiata as well.

"I'm very passionate about teaching the children te reo as it's important to learn about culture."

She says the sessions have a sense of community.

"Community is very important for us and we make sure we have a number of songs to make the sessions broad so they fit all of the participant's needs.

"Family is also important, we have parents who attended the programme who now have kids attending and we have kids who attended the programme and are now volunteering. It goes full circle which is amazing."

The programme is run by MountainView Vineyard Church volunteers.

"Without their help this wouldn't be possible. We're very appreciative to the team that helps but also to the families who attend the sessions. We can't wait to see everyone again."

Dorelle says some tips for running similar sessions at home are using household items as props, and finding playlists on Spotify and YouTube.

"The main thing is to have fun."