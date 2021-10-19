Mullet no more: Manaia schoolboy sacrifices mullet for Shave for a Cure

Murphy went to The Groomsman in Hāwera for the hair cut. Photo / Supplied

It was a case of going, going, gone for Murphy Farrell's magnificent mullet this month, when the kind-hearted Manaia 12-year-old sacrificed his locks for a good cause.

Murphy has been growing his hair for over a year, inspired by All Black Jack Goodhue's mullet. Photo / Supplied

As the Stratford Press reported last month, Murphy decided to lose his mullet as part of the Shave for a Cure initiative which raises money for the charity Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

The national charity is dedicated to supporting patients and their families living with a blood cancer or a related blood condition.

Despite having grown his mullet for over 18 months, he traded it in for a smart, shorter hairstyle after raising an impressive $745 for the cause. Murphy had set himself a target of raising $700 so was delighted to beat that target, making it worth losing over 15cm of hair, he says.

On October 4, with his fundraising completed, Murphy headed to The Groomsman in Hāwera for his haircut and is now sporting a fresh new look for the new school term.