A young attendee at a previous light party organised by MountainView Vineyard Church. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There will be all sorts of funky hats at this year’s Stratford Light Party, says Corrina Sheed.

Corrina, who runs MountainView Vineyard Church with her husband John, says the family-friendly event is always popular.

“We always get a good crowd that turns up. The volunteers are ready to host this positive event.”

The light party takes place on October 31. She says the event is a fun Halloween alternative.

“It’s a safer and more positive alternative.”

This year’s theme is “Crazy Hatz”.

“We’ve decided to have a broader theme this year to remove the stress of finding a costume that suits the theme. I look forward to seeing all the crazy hats.”

As it’s a family-friendly event, Corrina asks that people don’t wear scary costumes.

“We want this to be a nice environment for everyone.”

She says there will be a bouncy castle, fun games and plenty of candy.

“We only charge a gold coin entry at the door. This gives people access to everything, including barbeque food. We try to keep this as affordable as possible for families.”

It is thanks to the support of many local businesses that they are able to keep to it being gold coin entry rather than a bigger entry charge, she says.

“We’ve got a lot of people who have jumped on board to support us. We appreciate that.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Light Party

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6pm-8pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Hall

Cost: Gold coin donation



