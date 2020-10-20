MountainView Vineyard Church Stratford Light Party cancelled

Nathan Hodge on the barbecue at the Dr Seuss themed light party in 2019. Photo/ Supplied

Concerns about Covid-19 have led to a popular children's event in Stratford being cancelled.

Since 2004 the MountainView Vineyard church has run a light party as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

Church member Corrina Sheed says this is the first time the event has been cancelled, but concerns about Covid-19 couldn't be ignored.

"We cancelled the event because of Covid-19 and the possibility of returning to level 2 restrictions. Between 500 and 700 people attend the event each year and it wouldn't be possible to run if we went up levels."

She says although the event, in which 40kg of sweets are distributed each year, has been cancelled, it is not gone for good. The event is set to run next year.

"We can't wait to bring it back."

This would have been the 17th year the event has run, she says.

"It's quite sad we had to cancel because 17 years is really exciting."

She says the event has been popular in Stratford.

"It's a well-established event on the calendar. Last year I had families tell me they had been attending the event for the past 10 years which is phenomenal."