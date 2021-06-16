Mountain Motors: New owners carry on tradition of reliable service

Sarah and Jack Hywood took ownership of the business in April.

For over 70 years the team at Mountain Motors have focused on providing excellent service and quality work, something the new owners say will continue to be the focus of the business.

Jack and Sarah Hywood took ownership of the business in April this year and Sarah says customers can continue to enjoy the same high standards the business has always been known for.

"This is an iconic Stratford business that has been part of the community for a long time. We want to ensure that it sticks around for many years to come."

It's not just the business itself that is "sticking around" but the staff as well.

Sarah says great staff are the key to such a successful business and she and Jack offered all the staff the opportunity to stay with the business.

While the sale coincided with the retirement of two of the three previous owners, Colleen Moore and Maurice Pretty, the rest of the staff stayed on including service manager, and former part owner Peter Robinson.

"The staff are all like family. They're a great team who have welcomed us with open arms. In the future when we're recruiting more staff it will be crucial they fit in with the staff we already have. Peter Robinson has been a great help throughout the process."

Sarah, who works in the customer service and office administration side of the business, is a Taranaki local.

"I moved to Taranaki from Auckland at 4 years old and lived in Bell Block. In the 1990s I joined the army and after that I moved overseas for three years before moving back to New Zealand in 2003. I moved to Stratford in 2010. I was a volunteer firefighter, an ambulance officer and I taught first aid for 11 years. I then worked at Farm Source Inglewood for a year before we purchased this business."

Managing director Jack moved to New Zealand from Australia in 2007.

"I have a background in mechanical engineering. Sarah and I saw the business on the market and we decided it was a great fit for us."

He likes the family feel of the business.

"We're very family-orientated. One of the great things is the business provides future job opportunities for our kids. Between us we have six children and we both have sons who are mechanics so this is a great opportunity for them."

While they will keep the reliable service at the same high standard, Jack says the pair have a few plans to expand the business as well.

"What we have now is great but we can expand on that and make it even better. We have big plans for expansion including upgrading the showroom and moving the office to the front of the building."

While the pair were already convinced by the excellent service and reliability of the business, Jack says the cherry on top was the business being the only Ford service centre in central Taranaki.

"We love our Ford cars. I bleed blue blood. Nearly every car I've had has been a Ford."

Sarah says they are grateful for the support they've received from the community since taking over the business.

"We have been welcomed with open arms and we can't thank the community enough for their support. We promise to continue to supply the reliable service and care Stratford has become accustomed to."