(From left): Owners Jack Hywood and Sarah Williams wish Peter Robertson well. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After 22 years of service to Mountain Motors, a long-standing employee is hanging up the tools.

Former part-owner and service manager Peter Robertson retired on Friday.

"I had a lot of enjoyable moments here, but it's time for me to retire and spend some time with my family."

Peter started working for the business as an apprentice. After he completed his eight-year apprenticeship in the 1980s, he went to work for another company.

"The previous boss of this business, Barry Holland, employed me again 20 years later. Sadly, he passed away, and me, Colleen Moore and Maurice Pretty became owners of the business. We were already all working in the business and wanted to see it continue on."

Peter, Colleen, and Maurice owned the business for 12 years. In April, 2021, Jack Hywood and Sarah Williams took ownership of Mountain Motors, and while Colleen and Maurice retired, Peter stayed on as the service manager.

"I wanted to stay on and help Jack and Sarah get into the routine. The business is in capable hands with them, so it feels right to retire."

He says he has fond memories of working at the Ford service centre, but some of the best happened while he was an apprentice.

"I would pick up new cars from Wellington, such as Mustangs, Falcons, Cortinas and Escorts, and deliver them to their new owners. I'd also do all the pre-delivery cleaning. At the time, the cars were just new cars, but now they're icons."

The friendships he's created over the years are also something to treasure, he says.

"I've met a lot of great people while I've been working here."

Mountain Motors owners Jack and Sarah wish Peter the best in his retirement. Jack says Peter is an icon around the town and is well-known throughout the district.

"We wish him well with his retirement and all the best for his future endeavours."