Motorists told to prepare to slow down in Eltham and Waverley main streets

Changes are happening on Waverley's main street. Photo / file.

People travelling through Eltham and Waverley will soon notice some changes to their main streets.

Courtesy crossings in Waverley and a raised safety platform in Eltham are being trialled to slow down the traffic and create safer crossing points. Work began on Sunday, June 13 and will continue for about 10 days (weather dependent) overnight between the hours of 7pm and 5am.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says the communities have been crying out for the traffic to slow down through the towns which are both on State Highways. 90 per cent of the cost is being funded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency with the South Taranaki District Council funding the remaining 10 per cent.

The raised safety platform in Eltham will be installed where the existing crossing is sited between the Four Square and Starks Park. The aim is to slow the traffic down and to help pedestrians feel safe. At the same time there will be improvements to the surrounding area to make people more aware of the crossing and to the pedestrian crossing near the Eltham Primary School.

Eltham residents have been calling for changes to the crossing on the main road through town for some time. Photo / file.

In Waverley three new crossing points will be installed with the one between the LibraryPlus and the Baptist Church having a refuge in the centre of the road.

Community co-design teams have been working with a consultant and Waka Kotahi safety engineers to develop the plans which have gone through a safety audit process with Waka Kotahi.

Waka Kotahi system manager Ross L'Anson says Waka Kotahi is keen to trial the raised features with the possibility of these being rolled out into other towns if they achieve their objective.

"Waka Kotahi is delighted to be working with South Taranaki and the local community on making their town centres safer and more people-friendly. We look forward to seeing the results of the pilot which will help inform next steps in the future."

Whether the treatments are installed permanently will be dependent on public feedback and monitoring and evaluation to see whether they are successfully alleviating the issues which were identified during the development of Town Masterplans in 2019.

Adjustments will be made if required and if they are found to be working well, they will be left in place and made more permanent.

At the end of the month, South Taranaki District Council will be asking for feedback on whether the street treatments are achieving the project's aims with feedback welcomed. People can find out more on the Council's website www.southtaranaki.com, calling into the Eltham and Waverley LibraryPlus, by email cdunit@stdc.govt.nz or calling the Council 0800 111 323.