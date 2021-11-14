Motorists advised to plan ahead to avoid delays on Forgotten World Highway

Motorists are advised to plan ahead for delays while travelling through the Tangarakau Gorge. Photo/ NZME

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid delays when travelling through the Tangarakau Gorge.

Work to reseal the remaining unsealed section of the Forgotten World Highway begins on November 15.

Due to the constrained environment through the gorge and the heavy machinery required to undertake the work, the road will need to be closed for periods while work is undertaken.

The project is funded through Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment unit.

The project will improve safety and boost the region's economy, while retaining the picturesque journey and protecting the natural environment.

The road will be closed to traffic for a 2km section north of Moki Rd, through the gorge, from 8am -12pm and 1pm - 5pm Monday to Friday until March.

North and southbound traffic will be let through the site at the following times under Stop/Go traffic management with temporary speed limits in place. The times are: 9am, 10am, 11am, 12-1pm (road open), 2pm, 3pm, 4pm.

Motorists are asked to plan their journey to arrive at the gorge at these times to avoid delays of up to one hour.

Crews will clear traffic at other times if there are vehicle queues and emergency services will be permitted access at all times.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully through the site and pay close attention to directions from traffic management staff and signs, and treat our road works with kindness and respect as they work hard to undertake this important work.

Waka Kotahi takes the responsibility of the safety of staff, contractors and members of the public seriously. All work sites have comprehensive Covid-19 protocols and work plans in place for the various alert levels.