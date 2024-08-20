Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

More room for summer fun at Ōkato Pool with facility upgrades

Stratford Press
Quick Read
New Plymouth District Council’s Ōkato Pool has a new dual unisex toilet block, with cubicles big enough to double as changing rooms.

New Plymouth District Council’s Ōkato Pool has a new dual unisex toilet block, with cubicles big enough to double as changing rooms.

New upgrades at New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) Ōkato Pool will ensure everyone can make a splash this summer.

The pool has a new fully accessible dual unisex toilet block, with the cubicles big enough to double as changing rooms.

NPDC aquatics manager Mike Roberts said the block will make it easier for those with limited mobility, in wheelchairs, or with baby buggies, to use the pool in summer.

“The existing toilets will remain, so we’ve been able to increase the number of toilets available while also providing more accessibility for anyone who has trouble with stairs.

“Ōkato’s the second site that we’ve made more accessible for users. We added an accessible toilet to Fitzroy Pool in 2022, and during the next two years, we’ll be upgrading the toilets for Waitara and Inglewood pools too,” Roberts said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The upgrade is just the start of a refreshed look at Ōkato Pool, as a future development will see the entrance altered to make it more accessible too.”

A new toilet block at Ōkato Pool will make it easier for those with limited mobility.
A new toilet block at Ōkato Pool will make it easier for those with limited mobility.

The community pool at Ōkato opens from mid-November to late March every year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing kids and adults enjoying the pool and its facilities this summer.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press