New Plymouth District Council’s Ōkato Pool has a new dual unisex toilet block, with cubicles big enough to double as changing rooms.

New upgrades at New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) Ōkato Pool will ensure everyone can make a splash this summer.

The pool has a new fully accessible dual unisex toilet block, with the cubicles big enough to double as changing rooms.

NPDC aquatics manager Mike Roberts said the block will make it easier for those with limited mobility, in wheelchairs, or with baby buggies, to use the pool in summer.

“The existing toilets will remain, so we’ve been able to increase the number of toilets available while also providing more accessibility for anyone who has trouble with stairs.

“Ōkato’s the second site that we’ve made more accessible for users. We added an accessible toilet to Fitzroy Pool in 2022, and during the next two years, we’ll be upgrading the toilets for Waitara and Inglewood pools too,” Roberts said.