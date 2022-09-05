The Stratford op shop is the first of two new SPCA op shops opening in the region. Photo / supplied

Op shop fans are in for a treat with not one, but two new op shops opening in the region this month.

Cathy Crichton, national retail and op shop manager for the SPCA, says the charity is opening two new op shop stores in Taranaki during the next couple of weeks.

The first of the two to open is the Stratford store, which will be in Broadway in the old Perera's building, she says.

"The store will be opening in the early part of September, with staff on site ready to accept donations from Monday the 5th."

A couple of weeks later, a second store will open in Inglewood, she says.

"We were already committed to the Stratford location when a second opportunity presented itself to lease a shop building in Inglewood. It wasn't deliberately planned to have the two stores opening straight after each other in the region, but it's great how things can work out sometimes."

The Inglewood store will be in the town's main street, next door to the library in Rata St. The team takes possession of the building on the September 12, with the shop due to open soon afterwards.

Op shopping is on the rise nationally and globally, says Cathy.

"I think with the cost of living going up, along with people putting more thought into sustainability, op shopping has seen a real revival. Add to that the opportunity to support a charity and it appeals to people's desire to make choices that can make a difference in some way."

There are already two SPCA op shops in Taranaki, one in Hāwera and one in New Plymouth and both are well supported by the community, says Cathy.

"The profits from the stores go back to the SPCA, which helps animals in need across the country."

Each of the new stores will be staffed by a fulltime manager along with a part-time role, plus a roster of volunteers, she says.

"The shops are both going to be open seven days a week, so everyone has the chance to come in and enjoy the op shopping experience."

Cathy says all donations are always gratefully received, "we appreciate anyone's generosity", with a focus on clothing and homewares.

"The key to success in our op shops is our team, the generosity of our volunteers, donators and community support. Shoppers will be able to find a wide variety of items in our stores, and we look forward to opening the doors of the two new shops over the next few weeks."

Need to know:

What: Stratford and Inglewood SPCA op shops

Where: 233a Broadway, Stratford, and 44 Rata St, Inglewood

More details or to volunteer for either store: stratford.opshop@spca.nz