Mohakau Rd in the Stratford District closed until further notice due to slip

The repair of the road and completion of the retaining wall are expected to take up to three weeks. Photo / Supplied

Access through Mohakau Rd in the eastern Stratford district is unavailable due to a slip forming near a retaining wall construction site.

The recent weather event that passed through Taranaki has caused the road adjacent to the retaining wall to crack, slip, and become unstable, and therefore unsafe for vehicle access.

Stratford District Council assets director Victoria Araba says, "It is expected that the repair of the road and completion of the retaining wall will take up to three weeks, weather permitting."

During this time, the road will be closed to all vehicles.

"Residents north of the construction site will need to take Mohakau Rd to Makuri Rd and on to Douglas Rod to reach State Highway 43," she says.

"We understand this is a huge disruption to locals in the area, and especially for the Huiakama School district. We'll be working as quickly as possible to get the road repaired and safe for vehicle use."

If you have any questions regarding the repairs please contact the council on 06 765 6099 or email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz