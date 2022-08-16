John Challoner and Noreen Willing are testing out the short-term loan mobility scooters. Glenn Rogers (back left) and Kevin Bromell are delighted to help the community. Photo/ Supplied

A new project will help give mobility-challenged South Taranaki residents some independence.

South Taranaki Funeral Services has teamed up with Mobility and More to develop a free mobility scooter short-term loan project.

South Taranaki Funeral Services owner-operator Glenn Rogers says he understands how hard it is to have a family member in palliative care, living with limited mobility, injury or experiencing tough times.

"So we're doing what we can to make those times a little easier for our community."

He says the short-term use and loan of the mobility scooters must be requested through GPs and support agencies including Lions and Grey Power.

"One of our two mobility scooters can be provided for a term of up to three months and recipients will need to meet specific criteria."

Glenn says this project is the perfect way for these two businesses to honour the memory of his friend and supporter, Margaret Robinson-Davies.

"Margaret was a friend to everyone she met, and she gave everything she could to help those in need. She was a volunteer for Hospice for over 20 years as well as a volunteer for the Cancer Society, a regular Mrs Claus volunteer and a beautiful soul. She was our Aunty Margaret. I wanted to find a way to do something good in our community and in her memory. We've named one of our two scooters Margaret and it carries her signature butterfly trademark. Margaret always loved butterflies."

When Mobility and More owner-operator Kevin Bromell supplied a new wheelchair to the funeral home and heard about Glenn's plan, he offered to join in the effort by keeping the scooters mobile and in good condition.

Kevin says it's about helping and supporting the community.

"That's why I'm in this business and proud to be part of this project."

The two scooters are specifically for short-term use only as Kevin already offers generous long-term hire and purchase options available.

For a longer-term option or assistance with mobility aids of all kinds contact Kevin mobilityandmore@xtra.co.nz. To find out more about the project, email info@stfs.co.nz or pop in and see Glenn at South Taranaki Funeral Services.