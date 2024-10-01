The store began life as a general store started by Richard and Nigel’s great-grandfather Jonas in 1897. Richard said their granddad had moved to Stratford from the West Coast for a job change.
“He was a coal miner and thought he’d come to Stratford, working as a dairy farmer. He decided dairy farming wasn’t quite suited to him so he became a store manager in the early 1890s. By 1897 he had started up his shop.”
He said in the early days the business sold various items, from gelignite to gardening ware and even some bread.
“It was like a department store in that kind of way. The orders used to be delivered by horse and cart before cars were invented.”
Jonas didn’t just sell the items, he tested them out too, said Nigel.
“He would show farmers how to remove stumps using sticks of gelignite. There was once where apparently someone had put too many sticks in and blew the stump so high up it landed on their house.”
When Jonas wasn’t running the store, he was running the town, said Richard.
“From 1910 until 1912 he was the town mayor.”
During World War I and World War II Jonas’ son, Richard, took over the business. After World War II, Richard and Nigel’s father, Arthur, stepped up to own the store.
During this time the store changed location two times, starting on Regan St and then moving to where SMS Engineering now sits on Broadway. From there it moved up the road to where Best 4 Less currently is.
The Masters-owned store became part of the Mitre 10 chain in 1985, the best decision the family could have made, said Nigel.
“I think that has to be one of the biggest changes we’ve seen. ”
Nigel said many things have changed since he took over the store in 1973.