Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth team up with Taranaki Rugby for footy fund

The footy fund will assist up and coming rugby players. Photo/ Unsplash

Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth has teamed up with Taranaki Rugby to launch a Footy Fund to assist up and coming rugby players involved with the sport.

The campaign offers Taranaki individuals aged 11-18 the opportunity to receive support for rugby-related costs from a pool of $2000 in cash, sports equipment or petrol vouchers.

Individuals of all abilities can enter themselves and family and friends are encouraged to nominate children too. Each entry will be eligible to receive support of up to $200.

Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth marketing and customer experience manager Nicole Attrill says the company was thrilled to be supporting the next generation of young male and female rugby players in the region.

"The Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth Footy Fund is calling on Taranaki people to let us know who could do with some support to further their experiences in rugby. From a pair of new boots, petrol vouchers to get to and from training, or a new ball for goalkicking practice - we want to hear from you."

To apply for the Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth Footy Fund, visit here

Entries close Friday, December 3.