Milestone reached as work begins on SH43 sealing project in East Taranaki

MP Angela Roberts and Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke joined other invited guests to help with the official sod turning. Photo / Supplied

Work has begun on a project to seal the last remaining 12km of State Highway 43. The section of road which runs through the Tangarakau Gorge in East Taranaki, connecting Stratford to Taumarunui, is one of only two remaining unsealed sections of state highway in New Zealand. The other unsealed section is a stretch of about 27km between Aniwaniwa Bridge and Mangapapa Bridge on State Highway 38 in Northern Hawke's Bay.

On Tuesday last week, a small group gathered for a karakia before the first sod was formally turned at the worksite.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says many benefits will accrue from upgrading the section of SH43, with the whole region set to gain by having an improved third access route into the Taranaki region.

"Successive Stratford mayors and the wider community have been calling for this for decades, so naturally I'm stoked that the first part of the sealing work in the gorge is about to begin. The total package of improvements will make the Forgotten World Highway a much safer drive and be much more inviting for visitors to the region to use."

Waka Kotahi director regional relationships Linda Stewart says the project will make the road safer for visitors and residents alike.

"This project will result in many benefits for the community and the region as a whole. We know there will be lots of people happy to see it get under way."

The sealing project is part of a $25.7 million package of works for the Forgotten World Highway funded through Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit and the regional package of the NZ Upgrade Programme. This package of works aims to increase economic activity by helping create jobs and contributing an estimated $35m to $45m to the region, while significantly improving safety for everyone using the route.