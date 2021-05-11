Mike Hartley Memorial Shield: Streltham team wins shield honouring former player

Fay Hartley presenting the shield to Streltham team captain Steven Needham.

When players from the Streltham and Toko rugby teams ran onto the field at Victoria Park on Saturday, they were playing with a special person in mind.

They were battling it out for the Mike Hartley Memorial Shield, a new shield commissioned in honour of keen rugby player Michael Hartley.

Michael, who died last year, played rugby for both the Stratford (now Streltham) and Toko rugby clubs over many years.

Michael's wife, Fay, enjoyed watching the match with her family.

"It was a really good game with a lot of talent on the field. My brother, granddaughter and one of my sons came along to watch the game with me."

The winners of the shield were Streltham with a final score of 41-12.

Streltham co-coach Tim Flemming says although he didn't know Michael personally, he understood the significance of the shield.

Jayden Collins from the Streltham team with the ball.

"He sounded like a great guy. I heard lots of stories about him and winning the shield is an honour. He played a lot of rugby for our club and Toko as well. The shield is a great way to remember Michael and is also a great contest between the clubs. It adds to the feeling of the match when there is a shield to play for."

Toko coach Neville Hurley says it was a "wonderful" game.

"The boys gave it their all. It was an honour to play for the shield in memory of Chook. He was like a dad to me. We'll definitely be bringing it hard next year so we can win the shield."

Fay says both teams played with heart.

"It was a thrilling game of rugby, I can't think of a better way to honour Michael, he would've loved watching that game."