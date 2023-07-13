Hato Hone St John Hāwera representatives with the $3000 donation from the club.

Dog handlers and their pooches supported a community organisation.

The annual Taranaki Indoor Mighty Mix Showring event helps an organisation each year, and this year the funds went to Hato Hone St John Hāwera. The event raised $3000 for the organisation.

The club alternates between supporting Hato Hone St John Hāwera and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

The event took place at TSB Stadium at the Egmont A&P Showgrounds Hāwera with a record number of entries.

Judge Leo Jecentho, previous event winner from the Waikato, and scribes Janeen Riley and Sharon Wright put in long hours for the competition.

Over 200 dog entries came from all over the North Island for the event.

The sheep were supplied by the Brewer farms and while proving a challenge on Friday came good on Saturday providing spectators with some top-class runs to watch.

Winner of the event Vaughan Marfell from Masterton. Photo / Brenda O'Leary and Odate Fisher

Eighty-eight maiden dogs competed in the qualifying rounds. The judge was impressed with the standard and the way these young dogs performed, particularly in the hands of the Maiden men and women.

The 15 finalists in the Sunday runoff all completed the course. Taranaki had two men in the final: Steve Murphy and Edge from Whangamomona and Bernie Gower with Jack from New Plymouth.

The Whanganui Centre was well represented by Don White and Roy from Mataroa and Ian Burling with Jay from Turakina.

Masterton man Vaughan Marfell and Shine took out the top prize and the Bruce Harvey Memorial Trophy with a score of 98.25. Jim Wilson from Hawke’s Bay and his Intermediate dog Cap were second with 97.7 points. Laurie Horsefall also from Hawke’s Bay with Thor was third on 97.5.

Finalists from left: Graham Wellington Jim Wilson,Steve Murphy, Don White, Laurie Horsfall, Howard Ingles, Lex Grattan, Chris Baker, Graeme Strawbridge, Vaughan Marfell, John Carrad, Lawrence Rau, Ian Burling, Bernie Gower, judge Leo Jecentho, timekeeper Sharon Wright and Taranaki Mighty Mix representative Jan Wilson. Photo / Brenda O'Leary and Odate Fisher

Club president Ian Smith from Waverley says he was pleased with the trial.

“I’m appreciative of the small team of workers who helped and the outsiders who were very willing to lend a hand. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes leading into, during and after the event. A big thank you to the sponsors. Your input is what keeps the event going and keeps everyone coming back and enables us as a club to support our two community services each alternate year.”

Image 1 of 6 : Don White and Roy from Whanganui at Maltese cross. Photo / Brenda O'Leary and Odate Fisher

Results:

The top man for the qualifying rounds was Vaughan Marfell and Shine 98.25pts. Jim Wilson and Cap came second on 98. The top woman competitor in qualifying rounds was Laura Geering with Ella 94.5 from the Waikato. Maryanne Barry and Jessie 93.5 were second.

Open: 1st Vaughan Marfell & Shine 98.25, 2nd Jim Wilson & Cap 97.7, 3rd Laurie Horsfall & Thor 97.5, 4th Don White & Roy 94.5, 5th Chris Baker & Burn 94.25, 6th Ian Burling & Jay 93.75, 7th Laurence Rau & Kip 93.5, 8th Steve Murphy & Edge 93, 9th Graham Wellington & Rachel 92.75, 10th Bernie Gower & Jack 88.8, 11th Lex Grattan & Brie 88.25, 12th Bob Grieg & Millie 87.75, 13th Howard Ingles & Lou 87.25,14th John Carrad & Fleet 86, 15th Graeme Strawbridge & Meg 79.5.

Open /maiden and Open person Intermediate dog: Jim Wilson Cap 98.

Intermediate Person/ Intermediate dog Aren Gaitau Ben 94.25.

Intermediate Person/ maiden dog Maryanne Barry Jessie 93.5

Maiden person/ maiden dog Aren Roche Ben 93.75.







