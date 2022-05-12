Voyager 2021 media awards
Stratford Press

Midhirst Tennis Club celebrates successful season with prizegiving

Members of the Midhirst Tennis Club who attended the AGM and prizegiving of Taranaki Midweek Ladies Tennis. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Press

The Midhirst Tennis Club celebrated their successful season with a prizegiving recently.

The prizegiving was held for the Midweek Ladies Tennis players. The Midhirst 3 team, won section three of the competition and received a banner.

Nicci Uhlenberg, Sharon Beckett, Rachel Adams, Talia Kowalewski and Kristin Jannings, on behalf of Midhirst 2, receiving a banner for winning section 2 in the second round of the competition. Photo/ S
The Midhirst 2 team is moving up a section and received a banner for winning the section in the second round of the competition.

The teams are looking forward to the start of tennis during the summer.

Nicci Uhlenberg, Sally Dodunski and Adrianna Schumacher, on behalf of Midhirst 3, receiving a banner for winning section three in the first round of the competition. Photo/ Supplied
Nicci Uhlenberg, Sally Dodunski and Adrianna Schumacher, on behalf of Midhirst 3, receiving a banner for winning section three in the first round of the competition. Photo/ Supplied