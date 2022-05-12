Members of the Midhirst Tennis Club who attended the AGM and prizegiving of Taranaki Midweek Ladies Tennis. Photo/ Supplied

The Midhirst Tennis Club celebrated their successful season with a prizegiving recently.

The prizegiving was held for the Midweek Ladies Tennis players. The Midhirst 3 team, won section three of the competition and received a banner.

Nicci Uhlenberg, Sharon Beckett, Rachel Adams, Talia Kowalewski and Kristin Jannings, on behalf of Midhirst 2, receiving a banner for winning section 2 in the second round of the competition. Photo/ S

The Midhirst 2 team is moving up a section and received a banner for winning the section in the second round of the competition.

The teams are looking forward to the start of tennis during the summer.