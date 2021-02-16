Midhirst teen named Miss Personality in Miss Taranaki beauty pageant

Midhirst teen Hollie Radford (17) was crowned Miss Personality. Photo/ Supplied.

A Midhirst teen has been crowned Miss Personality in the 2021 Miss Taranaki beauty pageant.

Hollie Radford (17) says she feels honoured to receive the title of Miss Personality.

"It stuck hasn't sunk in yet. I have the crown and the sash to say I received it but it still feels unreal."

The winners of the competition were announced at the gala event on Sunday, January 31 at the Plymouth International.

The competition has three categories, Junior Miss, Miss Teen and Miss Taranaki, each with a range of titles. Each category has an overall winner, first and second runner-up and the titles of Miss Personality and Miss Photogenic.

Hollie entered the competition to help with her confidence.

"The whole journey has made me believe in myself more and receiving the title of Miss Personality has just proven I can do it."

With a focus on "beauty making a difference", contestants were asked to fundraise for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust. The contestants raised more than $16,000 and Hollie was the top fundraiser.

"I raised just over $3000. I handed over the cheque with the youngest contestant Taya Tai (9) who raised $1200. It was an honour handing over the cheque to a great cause that does a lot for our community."

Hollie says she is thankful for the support of her friends, family, and her sponsor Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting.

"Without them none of this would be possible."

Hollie plans to enter the contest again.

"I really enjoyed the experience. It's helped a lot with self-confidence and it is about more than beauty, it is also about personality and helping the community."

Results:

Miss Taranaki: Emma Kingi, 1st runner-up: Makaia Singh, 2nd runner-up: Jasmine Gallagher, Miss Personality: Hollie Radford, Miss Photogenic: Ebony Siciliano. Miss Teen: Ella Griggs, 1st runner-up: Jessica Yates, 2nd runner-up: Amelia Wright, Miss Personality: Jorja Ainsworth, Miss Photogenic: Milla Croy. Junior Miss: Charlotte Yates, 1st runner-up: Lili Lay, 2nd runner-up: Kiara Luke, Miss Personality: Taya Tai, Miss Photogenic: Aroha Olliver.