Midhirst Scouts keep busy with range of activities during second term

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Members of the Midhirst Scout Group visited the Stratford bike park and pump track for NZ Road Safety Week.

Members of the Midhirst Scout Group and their families celebrated the end of their second term this year with an evening of celebration.

As well as formal badge presentations, the group enjoyed some shared kai around the outdoor brazier. As the celebration fell around the time of Matariki, they also took time to remember the past, celebrate the present and look to the future, said assistant group leader Janice Johns.

Johns said the theme for the term had been “experiment” and Scouts, Cubs and Keas alike “had great fun designing and carrying out many food and science-based activities”.

Last year the group won the open section of the Stratford District Council scarecrow competition, and the prize of pool entry to visit Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre and learn water safety and swimming skills has been put to good use, she said.

Over the last term the group have also joined in a range of local, national and international events, said Johns.

“After learning about Matariki during the weekly programme, youth members with their families attended the Stratford Puanga celebrations where they were excited to see two of their leaders in the Fire and Flow performances and also take part in the other activities arranged by the council.”

During NZ Road Safety Week, the group visited the Stratford bike park and pump track, while for the Scouts International Trail Jam the group visited and walked around Lake Rotokare.

Johns said the Midhist Scout Group has an open roll, and anyone interested in finding out more about Scouting, or joining in the fun is welcome to visit the group to find out more.

She said the scouts.nz website is a good place to learn more about all that Scouting offers young people, and the Midhirst group has a Facebook page - look for Midhirst Scouts - to see lots of photos from recent activities and adventures.


Save

