Members of the Midhirst Scout Group visited the Stratford bike park and pump track for NZ Road Safety Week.

Members of the Midhirst Scout Group visited the Stratford bike park and pump track for NZ Road Safety Week.

Members of the Midhirst Scout Group and their families celebrated the end of their second term this year with an evening of celebration.

As well as formal badge presentations, the group enjoyed some shared kai around the outdoor brazier. As the celebration fell around the time of Matariki, they also took time to remember the past, celebrate the present and look to the future, said assistant group leader Janice Johns.

Johns said the theme for the term had been “experiment” and Scouts, Cubs and Keas alike “had great fun designing and carrying out many food and science-based activities”.

Last year the group won the open section of the Stratford District Council scarecrow competition, and the prize of pool entry to visit Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre and learn water safety and swimming skills has been put to good use, she said.

Over the last term the group have also joined in a range of local, national and international events, said Johns.