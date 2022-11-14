The new leaders and youth members of the Midhirst Scout Group. Photo/ Supplied

The Midhirst Scout Group celebrated a successful term of learning with a celebration.

The celebration included a number of games, starting with the Scout-led ping pong challenges.

The Scouts used their resourcefulness to build a rope ladder to climb up to the ceiling and change a lightbulb, and everyone had a chance to climb it that evening before it was dismantled, from the youngest Kea all the way up to a few parents.

It was an opportunity for the Keas, Cubs and Scouts to test their boundaries and see how far they could climb.

The combined Kea and Cub section has proved so popular that new applicants are currently going on a waiting list.

The Scout and Venturer sections are still open to new members, with people able to visit the group three times for free before deciding to join.

Midhirst Scouts, Cubs, and Keas meet on Thursdays 6pm at the Midhirst Scout Hall. More information is available on the Midhirst Scouts Facebook page.