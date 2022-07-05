Midhirst School pupils created a compost bin and bee garden with the help of Sustainable Taranaki. Photo/ Supplied

Last school term, Midhirst School pupils partnered up with Sustainable Taranaki to help the environment.

Paritutu Room (Year 7 and 8) teacher Colleen Tett says each year, the Year 8 pupils work with Sustainable Taranaki to create projects that benefit the environment and the school.

"With the help of Sustainable Taranaki, the pupils decided to create a compost bin and bee garden to make the school more sustainable, environmentally friendly and to help the environment.

"Each year they come into the school and advise the pupils on projects to do and give them advice on how to complete them."

She says Sustainable Taranaki does a fantastic job with the children.

"They teach our pupils skills that they can take home and use to make their homes more sustainable and environmentally friendly."

Colleen says the children enjoyed being outside and working to complete the projects.

"As we're a small school, the children spent one-on-one time with the members of Sustainable Taranaki which was very beneficial for them and valuable for them to make connections."

She says the school is working to become zero waste and more sustainable.

"It's projects and connections like these that help us with our goal."