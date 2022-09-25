The service took place in Inglewood's Sacred Heart Church. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A memorial liturgy for Queen Elizabeth II took place on Monday morning in Inglewood.

The service, which began at 10am on Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, took place in the Sacred Heart Church on Standish St and was officiated by Father Brian Carmine.

At the start of the service, Father Brian welcomed everyone to the service, noting the service was multi-denominational with representatives from other churches in attendance.

Father Brian Carmine welcomed everyone to the memorial liturgy on Monday morning. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was, he said, a time to reflect on the Queen's life of service.

One attendee, Joan Davis, said while she planned to watch the official New Zealand Memorial Service at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul that afternoon, she had wanted to attend a service locally.

"It will be emotional this afternoon, and very beautiful I expect, but a service is best experienced in person, not through a television screen."

She was glad Taranaki people had the opportunity to attend a service she said.

"I think everyone, even if they aren't what you would call royalists, everyone liked the Queen. She was a very dutiful woman who gave her whole life in service which you have to admire, don't you?"