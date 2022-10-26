Mitre 10 MEGA Helping Hands is a community-based initiative to help those in need including charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki tamariki will receive a helping hand to turn their sustainability ideas into reality.

Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth and Enviroschools Taranaki have teamed up to offer all Taranaki schools, kura and kindergartens a chance to win up to $1500 in supplies towards their living landscape projects.

Taranaki Regional Council Enviroschools coordinator Lauree Jones says she is excited by the local partnership with Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth.

"The funding will go to projects that have a focus on sustainability and helping the younger generation with their goals to look after their communities and environment."

Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth marketing and customer experience manager Nicole Attrill says Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth is committed to the community in Taranaki.

"This is driven through a number of initiatives, including Mitre 10 Helping Hands. It is important to us that we strive to enhance and build on both sustainability and the environment of our tamariki. The partnership with Enviroschools Taranaki is an exciting pathway, where we can help develop and drive experiences in the educational environment."

Living landscape projects could include timber for a glasshouse, bird netting, irrigation systems, seed-raising mix, gardening tools or fruit trees. As long as the project is related to the environment and doing good, the options are endless.

To enter, schools need to submit an email, in 250 words or less, explaining their project and how it will benefit their kura, tamariki, environment or community. It should also include what tools or gear are needed from Mitre 10 MEGA New Plymouth.

Emails should be sent to lauree.jones@trc.govt.nz, no later than 5pm on November 11. Winners will be notified on November 16 and projects will need to start by the end of this term.

Prizes total $5000 in value and are divided into four categories: two prizes valued at $1500, two prizes valued at $500, four prizes valued at $250 and two working bees from Mitre 10 MEGA's Helping Hands for a day.