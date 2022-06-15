Since beginning in 2020, 104 employees have been paired with employers in the Stratford district. Photo/ Unsplash

Since beginning in 2020, 104 employees have been paired with employers in the Stratford district. Photo/ Unsplash

In two years, the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs has helped 104 young people into meaningful employment in the Stratford district.

The Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) is a network of New Zealand's mayors, working together towards the vision of all young people under 25 being engaged in appropriate education, training, work or other positive activity in their communities.

In 2020, MTFJ partnered with the Ministry of Social Development to develop a Community Recovery Programme.

The programme provided up to $500,000 to 23 rural councils (population of 20,000 or less) with a national aim to get 1150 young people or Covid-19 displaced employees engaged in meaningful employment.

The partnership is targeted toward supporting young people, not in education, employment or training (NEET) or those who have been displaced due to the economic impacts of Covid-19.

Forty-five businesses have jumped on board with the programme, to help young people get into meaningful work.

Workforce coordinator Samantha Vega says the programme has been able to match people with employment opportunities that are right for them.

"We've seen people grow in roles within the aquatics industry, electrical, plumbing, building, forestry, administration, customer service and retail. It's helping people right across the employment spectrum."

As well as connecting employees with employers, the MTFJ offers businesses a wide range of support, from financial help with wages, training, driver and machinery licensing, and equipment to clothing.

Samantha says there are also regular check-ins with businesses and employees.

"This is to help embed good working relationships and ensure the programme is supporting where it's most needed."

She says the funding for this year's programme ends on June 30.

"It's not too late to connect with the team and gain from the support available. We're hopeful the programme will get extended here in Stratford, so we can continue supporting our community during these more challenging times.



For more information about the programme people can email workforce@stratford.govt.nz or phone the team on 06 765 6099.