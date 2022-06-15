Service manager Nic Burroughs and apprentice Brayden Fale. Absent: Tylah Cooper Photo/ Alyssa Smith

FieldTorque Taranaki has taken on two apprentices this year thanks to the Mayors' Taskforce For Jobs (MTFJ).

Service manager Nic Burroughs says with the help of the task force, they could take on two apprentices this year, instead of one.

"That support meant we could take both Tylah Cooper and Brayden Fale as apprentices. They've been really good and fit in with the team wonderfully."

Nic says as well as helping with wages, the MTFJ has helped with drivers and forklift licensing and tool allowance.

"They've given Tylah and Brayden everything they needed to get started. I'd recommend all businesses look into the task force, as well as taking on some wonderful young people who are keen to work, you also get help along the way."

FieldTorqe Taranaki's apprentices Tylah Cooper (front) and Brayden Fale. Photo/ Supplied

Brayden says he started at FieldTorque Taranaki last year, completing work experience.

"I was then offered an apprenticeship this year. I'm so grateful to the MTFJ for giving me the opportunity to work with this great team. I really enjoy it here, we're always having a laugh and a bit of banter."

Tylah says as a young woman entering a male-dominated industry, she was extremely nervous, but the Fieldtorque staff have made her feel at home.

"I really enjoy the work I do and the atmosphere of our workplace. Every day is filled with jokes and banter, but I also get to learn new skills from the very knowledgeable team members who are always more than happy to help out and explain things to me."

She says in the future she hopes to become a fully qualified technician.

"I also want to inspire more young women to be a part of the automotive and agricultural industries."