Matchbook Twenty with Goo Dolls will perform at the Bowl of Brooklands next year.

Matchbook Twenty with Goo Dolls will perform at the Bowl of Brooklands next year.

Matchbox Twenty’s hit song How far we’ve come has a new relevance today with the announcement the popular American rock band is about to come very far indeed - from their Florida home all the way to Taranaki’s Bowl of Brooklands for one night only in March next year.

They are joining with fellow American rock band Goo Goo Dolls for the concert, one of only two concerts the bands have planned for Aotearoa New Zealand on the tour.

Matchbox Twenty rose to international fame in the 1990s with their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You going multi-platinum in Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Goo Goo Dolls also achieved international fame with their hit song Iris, released in 1998 and now enjoying a renewed popularity thanks to a revival on TikTok.

With only two venues for the popular bands confirmed in New Zealand, the Taranaki concert is likely to attract music fans from across the country - something that will be music to the ears of accommodation providers, hospitality businesses and the tourism sector says Te Puna Umanga/ Venture Taranaki’s Brylee Flutey.

“Securing the only North Island concert is a testament to our extraordinary place and those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to facilitate these events. We’re sure this line-up will entice locals and visitors alike to get out and experience the magic of the Bowl of Brooklands this summer.”

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the announcement is something to look forward to for locals and visitors alike.

“I can’t wait to see these two iconic American heavyweights rocking at our picturesque Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park New Plymouth this summer. A huge amount of mahi goes on behind the scenes to secure such top-class acts which will get the city humming, boost the local economy and play an important role in our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.

“Events are a major catalyst for visitation, and this visitation contributes significantly to many positive regional outcomes, including the generation of significant economic impact, as well as creating a real scene of vibrancy.”

A limited number of pre-sale tickets for the Saturday, March 2 concert will be available online to New Plymouth Event Venues subscribers from 10am on Wednesday, May 17.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am Friday, May 19 through Ticketek or from the TSB Showplace box office.







