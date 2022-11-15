The Mason Brothers are coming to south Taranaki on their 50 Years of Nature tour. Photo/ Derek's Darkroom Limited

The musical duo Mason Brothers are bringing their New Zealand tour to south Taranaki.

Band members Wayne Mason and Paul Bowers-Mason are bringing their 50 Years of Nature tour to Eltham and Pātea at the end of the month.

Paul says they first started the tour in 2020 and while it is a New Zealand tour, Taranaki is where they've performed most.

"We have a lot of connections here. Despite a 13-year age gap between us, we both share the same connection with a farm in Mahoe, formerly owned by our uncle."

Wayne, who grew up in New Plymouth, is well-known as a founding member of The Warratahs, and wrote their first hit song Hands of My Heart.

Wayne left The Warratahs in 1994. He has recorded three solo albums and appears on piano in the touring musical combos of people like Andrew London, Rob Joass and Laura Collins, as well as with his own band.

Paul says the name of the tour is a nod to hit song "Nature", written by Wayne and first released in 1969 by his band at the time, The Fourmyula.

"The whole show features Wayne's songs. He performs on a string guitar and is the lead vocalist while I play bass and sing the harmonies. This tour has really helped us connect as brothers. It's very easy listening to listen to his music and sing along."

Paul moved to Eltham in February and says the south Taranaki concerts will help him further connect with communities in his role as the Anglican Missioner for central Taranaki.

"I cover Stratford, Eltham, Kaponga and Ōpunake and work in south Taranaki, in particular Hāwera, Waverley and Pātea. By moving to Eltham for my job, I've further connected with people I knew back when Wayne and I would visit the farm during the school holidays. The opportunities my job has given me are wonderful."

He hopes the tour will help him connect more with the community.

"It's a win-win really, Wayne is a very talented musician. The aim is to provide the community with a lovely event to attend and also to meet people. I encourage people to come along and have a good night out."

The Details:

What: Mason Brothers: 50 Years of Nature tour.

Where: Eltham Town Hall, St George's Church, Pātea.

When: Eltham: Friday November 25, 7.30pm, Pātea: Saturday November 26: 7.30pm.

Tickets: Eltham: from the Eltham Primary School office. Pātea: from Pātea Area School. Door sales available on the night, cash only.