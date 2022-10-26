Marathon in a Month is a challenge to get active this November. Photo / Unsplash

Marathon in a Month is a challenge to get active this November. Photo / Unsplash

Taranaki residents are encouraged to get active in November to support the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Lisa Grigg, fundraising and events coordinator, says Marathon in a Month is a challenge to get active.

"Marathon in a Month asks people to complete a marathon during the month of November. This works out to be 1.4km each day. It breaks it up into smaller and doable stints. The event is really good for rehabilitation into getting active again and it's a way people can complete it at their own pace and in their own time."

People can swim, run, bike, and skip for the challenge, she says.

"It's your marathon completed your way. We just ask that people be sun smart and make sure people look after themselves so they don't get sunburnt. We're coming into the warmer months so it's important to wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen."

By taking part in Marathon in a Month, Lisa says people will support the 71 New Zealanders a day who are diagnosed with cancer.

"Cancer is something we're all affected by in some way or another and it's important to support those with cancer."

The Cancer Society provides free support services to those people and their whānau affected by cancer.

Fundraising is vital for the work it undertakes and, by being part of the marathon in a month, people can help support the delivery of services across the Taranaki region.

"We thank everyone who has supported us in the past and those who will take part in this fundraiser. We encourage people to get active this November and support their community. We also have two prizes up for grabs. Every p $300 raised by individuals and every $3000 raised by teams will be put in the draw to win an overnight dinner package for two people at Kimi Ora."

■ To register as an individual or as a team, click here.