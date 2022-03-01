A charitable trust has a place to call home thanks to the Taranaki Electricity Trust. Photo/ Unsplash

A charitable trust has a place to call home thanks to the Taranaki Electricity Trust. Photo/ Unsplash

A charitable trust has a place to call home thanks to a grant.

Manukorihi Hapū Charitable Trust, which operates out of Waitara, received $99,000 in the recent Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) grants.

Chairman Geoff White says the grant enabled the trust to purchase a building to operate out of.

"We had been leasing a building on Queen street, Waitara for some time. The opportunity came to purchase the building. With the help of TET we had enough funds to purchase the building outright. We need a place to operate out of and now we have a place to call our own."

Now they have a building, Geoff says they can keep focusing on helping the community.

"We're all one and our main focus is helping the people."

He says the trust is appreciative of the support.

"Without this help, it wouldn't have been possible."

Taranaki Electricity Trust chairman Alan Jamieson says the trust does amazing things and TET are happy to support them.

"We're happy we could help the trust to get a facility to operate out of. Supporting charitable trusts is one of our main focuses."