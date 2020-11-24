Mangatoki Women's Institute report: Members enjoy day out in Taranaki

The members visited various gardens around Taranaki. Photo/ Supplied

By Lucy Moger, Mangatoki WI

The Mangatoki Women's Institute members have enjoyed their recent trip around Taranaki.

On October 7, 15 members met at Lorraine Mullen's on Patiki Rd just south of Opunake, where they looked around her new garden of six years.

The members then drove out to Headlands Restaurant in the town for a lunch with Lorraine and her daughter.

President Robyn Roberts held a short business session. Secretary Helen White read the minutes and correspondence and treasurer Cathy White read the bank statement.

For the November meeting, the members visited various gardens. The first garden was on Manaia Rd and the next on Kaipi St in Manaia.

The members continued their travels, visiting two more gardens in Opunake and then enjoying a lunch at Sugar Juice Cafe.

After lunch the members visited the 19th Annual Taranaki National Arts Festival, held at the Sanford Events Centre.

From Opunake, members drove along to Riverlea and looked at a garden on Mangawhero Rd. Afterwards, members visited Bev Marx's lovely garden on Duthie Rd.

It was an enjoyable day out for the members as the weather improved as the day went on.

The raffle was won by Robyn Roberts.