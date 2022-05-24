The Mangatoki Women's Institute members made wreaths for Anzac Day. Photo/ Supplied

Mangatoki Women's Institute (WI) helped with Anzac Day commemorations.

Three members helped make wreaths in Eltham, to remember the Anzacs on April 25.

Seven members attended the Anzac Service in the Kaponga War Memorial Hall. The Mangatoki WI wreath was made by Bev Marx and laid on the Memorial lawn by president Robyn Roberts.

On April 27, 12 members enjoyed a trip out and enjoyed a beautiful lunch at the Indian Zaika Restaurant in Hāwera.

They then went to Cinema 2 and watched the film, Queen.

On May 4, the members had their monthly meetings. Holly of Foragecrest on Devon St East, New Plymouth, taught the members how to make small flower and glass dome arrangements.