Mangatoki Women's Institute members enjoy monthly meetings

Members of the Mangatoki Women's Institute at their picnic lunch. Photo/ Supplied

Members of the Mangatoki Women's Institute travelled to New Plymouth to see the ABBA show in November.

For the December meeting the members met at Paradise Strawberry Farm in Brixton.

The Mangatoki Women's Institute members could pick their own strawberries or purchase strawberries that had already been picked. They then visited the Christmas Village and Palmer's Garden shop before stopping for lunch at Lake Rotomanu.

The members enjoyed a Christmas lunch of sandwiches, savouries, and a variety of small cakes, slices, fruit and strawberries. A short business meeting was held before the members returned home.