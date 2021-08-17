Mangatoki Women's Institute: Members enjoy annual mystery trip

The Mangatoki Women's Institute members by the bronze statue of Anna Elizabeth Jerome Spencer in Napier. Photo / Supplied

The Mangatoki Women's Institute members by the bronze statue of Anna Elizabeth Jerome Spencer in Napier. Photo / Supplied

On Munday, June 14, the Mangatoki Women's Institute members set off towards Napier for their annual mystery trip.

The first stop was Gwavas Homestead and Gardens at Tikokino for lunch in the large English-style house.

After lunch the members were given a tour of the house and gardens by Graham and his wife Linda, before continuing their trip to Napier.

The next day the members visited the Anna Elizabeth Jerome Spencer statue.

They also visited Te Mata Figs, and then travelled to Havelock North, stopping at Mangapapa Spa Sanctuary for lunch.

The English-style house was built by James Wattie in 1885 and was lived in by him and his family for many years. Next on the itinerary was a visit to Askerne Winery for some wine tasting and purchasing.

On Wednesday, June 14, the members visited Paddy Cooper's, a greenstone and wood carver on the outskirts of town. They then went back to Napier and visited an antique shop and a few other shops in the area of Port Ahuriri. Back onto the bus and off to Silky Oaks Chocolates, Links Rd, for lunch and then to the factory shop.

The members then travelled back to Taranaki, with all commenting on how much they had enjoyed their trip.

On July 7, members visited Manutahi Taxidermy Museum where the owner, John, showed his huge museum of creatures great and small.

He explained how he had obtained many of them and how he processed them, starting around the age of 13. Most specimens came from many parts of the world.

They then visited Slater's Orchids to see the greenhouses by the owner, who was the third generation of Slater to own the business.