Mangatoki Women's Institute members visited Hospice Taranaki on October 27.

Mangatoki Women’s Institute (WI) members enjoyed their recent monthly meetings.

In October members donated pet food, litter and cat milk to The Scratching Post ahead of a busy kitten season. They also visited local gardens during the annual garden festival.

On October 27 they visited Stratford’s Hilltop Garden owned by Ruth Taunt. Members then travelled north to New Plymouth to stop at Hospice Taranaki. Here the members visited the Mangatoki WI plaque attached to the garden wall, representing the annual donations the Mangatoki WI makes to Hospice Taranaki.

After lunch, they visited more gardens. On November 1 members visited gardens, a stonemason and studios as part of the annual arts trail.

The first visit was to New Plymouth’s Windsong Garden and then on to a stonemason’s studio.

Next on the agenda was a rural garden, Orchard Inn, and then Townsend Retreat. The members then visited Jungle Nurseries to look at the plants.

Overall, the members enjoyed visiting the different art studios and gardens in Taranaki.