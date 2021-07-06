Mangamingi Community Hall: quiz night to raise funds for hall

The money raised goes towards the upkeep of the Mangamingi Community Hall. Photo / Google

The Mangamingi community is invited to get off the farm and get their thinking caps on for an upcoming fundraiser.

Georgia Gavan is organising the event, a quiz night, with Matthew Francis.

"My dad and my uncle own a farm out in Mangamingi, so I spend quite a lot of time there. Matthew is a family friend. We were talking at the dog trials about an event we could organise for the community. It all took off from there."

The funds will go towards the upkeep of the Mangamingi Community Hall.

Georgia says as well as testing general knowledge, the quiz night provides the chance for people to take a break and have a social catch-up.

"For most of the community it's the chance to get off the farm before calving and lambing and have a nice social outing."

Randy Guy from Hokitika will be the quiz master for the night.

"There will be 12 rounds featuring 10 questions and Randy is the perfect person to do it. Randy has strong ties to the Mangamingi community and is well known to the locals and has been our quiz master at past events."

Contestants also have the chance to earn extra points by completing challenges in between rounds.

"They will be fun competitions, like blowing up a balloon."

There will be a bottle auction as well.

"People bring in a bottle of alcohol and it is auctioned off during the night. It's very popular."

Georgia encourages people to get in quick.

"We are limited to 20 teams and they are filling up fast. Each team can have up to six people."

The details:

What: Mangamingi Community Hall quiz fundraiser.

When: July 10, doors open at 6pm and quiz starts at 7pm at the Mangamingi Hall.

Registration: To register for the event contact Georgia on 027 1800 0557, or Mathew 06 764 5067. It costs $60 per team to be paid on the night.

Food: Bring your own snack foods and drinks but a light supper will be provided.

