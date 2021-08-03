Mangamingi Community Hall: Quiz night fundraiser provides entertainment and fun

There was plenty of laughs and entertainment at the fundraiser event. Photo/ Supplied

After over a decade away from the Mangamingi valley Randy Guy from Hokitika came back out of retirement for a night of entertainment, trend setting and laughter.

Not only had his trend changed but he had also been up to a bit of mischief over the past few years and bought along his newest addition, Randy Boy.

The hall was packed with people for the community hall fundraiser event and was rocking with fun and laughter throughout the night.

It was great to see the teams get involved in challenges throughout the night; like blowing up a balloon to start off, a dance challenge round, army man poses and there were some great costumes.

After the quiz local master auctioneer Brad Bielski auctioned off about 25 mystery bottles that contained the likes of wine, lemonade, port, Fireball and a few Double Brown cans.

From the Quiz and Bottle Auction a total of $2970 was fundraised. This will help towards the running costs and general maintenance of the hall.

It is hoped to have a fundraising event each year, so keep an eye out in future.

A huge thanks goes out to the emcees Randy Guy and Randy Boy, along with sponsors for this event Glen Law Building, Eltham Farm Supplies and Taranaki Mobile Mechanical Services. To all of those that came out to support our community, especially those that journeyed over the hill.