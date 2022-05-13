The leads of the play, standing: Hayden Baylis, Richard Baylis, Deb Thomas, Shaun Campbell, Emily Davidson, Cody Ogle, Regan Tate, and Aries Poutu. Sitting: Paula Frearson, and Sarah Bird.

Mamma Mia, here we go again!

It's not long until Hāwera Hawera Repertory's Mamma Mia opens.

This show is building up to be one of Hāwera Repertory's best. With a reputation for producing top-quality shows for over 75 years, and known for investing in the best sound, lighting and set elements required for high-end musical theatre, the society attracts a high calibre of auditionees for their shows.

Mamma Mia has once again proven this allure. The stars have certainly aligned with the Mamma Mia cast.

Musical director Charles Pittams is extremely pleased with how the entire cast has grasped the music.

"It's not easy music to learn and has many layers and parts."

The leads in this show are a mixture of both newer and experienced players.

Playing Donna is Paula Frearson from Manaia. Paula has performed in one previous Hawera Repertory show, Through the Decades, but is no stranger to the stage, having sung for both her church and kapa haka.

Paula is a singer that captivates other singers and audiences alike.

Supporting Paula as Donna's best friends and completing the girl power trio The Dynamos are Emily Davidson and Deb Thomas.

Emily, playing the role of Tanya, has been in both musicals and plays for Hāwera Repertory.

Emily recently sang as Grace in Annie, and was also in the recent play Love Begins at 50.

Deb Thomas, playing the role of Rosie, has been in many musicals and has played the lead Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and more recently played Lilly St Regis in Annie.

These three ladies have a blend of voices and chemistry that will be worth the ticket price alone.

Playing Sophie is Sarah Bird. This is Sarah's first major musical, but she has shown great ability in rehearsal and will partner well with Regan Tate who is playing Sky. Regan is from New Plymouth and has appeared in The Full Monty and The Rocky Horror Picture Show in New Plymouth.

Of course, Mamma Mia needs three fathers and playing the prospective dads are Richard Baylis who plays Bill. Richard was most recently Mr Warbucks in Annie for Hāwera Repertory.

Joining him in the cast is his brother Hayden Baylis, who is Sam. Whilst you may not have seen Hayden on stage in a major role, you may have heard him as he was the voice of Aslan the lion in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

Rounding out the dads is very well-known local musician and music teacher Shaun Campbell, playing the role of Harry. Shaun has been in musicals, such as Le Miserables in New Plymouth (twice) and also Hāwera Repertory's Oliver as Fagan. Shaun has also directed major musicals, Little Shop of Horrors and Annie for Hawera Repertory.

Playing the friends of Sophie are Samantha Hatcher as Lisa and Taylar Steele as Ali and supporting Sky are Cody Ogle as Pepper and Aries Poutu as Eddie.

Look out for these four newcomers as they bring their youthful vitality to the stage.

No musical is possible without an ensemble, and the group for this show is incredibly strong. They have been put through their paces by the show's choreographer Greer Anderson, who is from New Plymouth. Greer has challenged the ensemble and leads, and they have met the challenge. The ensemble has some experienced rock steady members and some future rock stars amongst it.

So, what can you expect from director Clive Cullen's Mamma Mia. Well for a night at the theatre you will get it all, an often-poignant story with some great twists and plenty of laughs.

You will also get more than 20 foot-tapping Abba songs sure to bring a smile to your face. You will know more songs in this musical than any other and will find it difficult to not sing along with the cast as you are drawn into the experience of Mamma Mia.

Mamma Mia will be performed in the Hawera Memorial Theatre, which is a full-scale theatre, yet every seat is close enough to see it all unfold before your very eyes.

Tickets can be found online at i-ticket and also from the Hawera i-Site. The show runs from June 11-25.