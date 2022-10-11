Peyton Harrison (8) created a scarecrow. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford children made the most of their free time during these school holidays by making scarecrows.

Stratford District Council's Make A Scarecrow event encourages the children to be involved in the sixth annual Stratford Scarecrow Trial, community development advisor Amy Kingston says.

"It's great to see the community attend the session and get excited about this year's scarecrow trail. This event is always a great lead-up to the trail."

The scarecrow trail runs alongside Taranaki's garden and art festivals.

Stratford District Youth Council members starting their scarecrow. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Peyton Harrison (8) was one of the many children who attended the session.

"This is my first time making a scarecrow. It's a lot of fun," he says.

"During the school holidays, my family and I have tried to be involved with most of the activities. We went to the Stratford Bike Park birthday party on Tuesday and I thought making a scarecrow would be fun."

Peyton's favourite part of making a scarecrow was adding the head.

"I added straw to a hay sack and then I taped it to the top of my scarecrow."

Keegan Kerr (11) and his siblings Oscar Kerr (5) and Alice Kerr (9) were also at the event, making a scarecrow.

Keegan Kerr (11) and his siblings Oscar Kerr (5) and Alice Kerr (9) putting the straw in the hay sack. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Keegan says they planned to make a sunflower scarecrow.

'It's what we want to do. We want it to be bright and colourful. It's our first time making a scarecrow. We really liked coming to the War Memorial Centre to make it as they had the materials for us to use and helped us create it."

Amy said this year, the Stratford District Council was encouraging people to use recycled materials to make their scarecrows.

"We are keen to see people utilise what they have at home when making a scarecrow this year. To encourage recycling we have a best use of recycled materials prize."

The Details:

What: Stratford Scarecrow Trail.

When: October 28- November 12.

Registrations: registrations are open until Wednesday, October 19. To register grab a form at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, or online at www.stratford.govt.nz.