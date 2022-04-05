Makahu School pupils from left: Faith Topless, 10, Marlie Kennedy, 8, Ash Mattock, 11, and Zoe Stewart, 12.

Mākāhu School female ākonga (students) will build their confidence both in themselves and in the water.

Pupils Faith Topless, 10, Marlie Kennedy, 8, Ash Mattock, 11, and Zoe Stewart, 12, were selected for the Wahine in Waves programme where they'll receive four free surfing lessons.

Mākāhu School prinicipal Chris Mattock says Wahine on Waves is an initiative by Sports Taranaki which encourages wahine to build confidence in themselves and in the water.

"We're a small rural school with six pupils and four of them are female. As a rural school that is isolated, it's important for us to provide our pupils with something different.

"Building confidence in other areas and teaching our pupils to be willing to try new things is important to us."

He says earlier this term the pupils went for two surfing sessions and then were contacted by Karine Bödeker at the New Plymouth Surf School about the programme.

"She is amazing. The way she interacts with the kids and gets them out of their shells is great and she's been a big part of this."

The pupils went for one of their surfing lessons last month and Chris says they had a blast.

"They're very quick and nimble so got the hang of the board quite quickly. We like to put the pupils outside of their comfort zone and teach them new skills and build their confidence in a range of areas."

Chris says through the programme the pupils are learning at their own pace.

"It's about being active, enjoying themselves and having fun. They're doing it for themselves and learning at their own pace."

Being outside is also another important aspect for them.

"They are in nature learning which is also important to us."

He says the school is thankful to New Plymouth Surf School and Sports Taranaki for providing the pupils with the opportunity to learn and have fun.

"We're very thankful. We can see how much this programme is benefiting our tamariki."