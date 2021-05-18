Makahu School enjoy out of classroom learning experiences

Makahu School pupils after the Chaddy's Charters boat trip. Photo/ Supplied

Makahu School pupils have enjoyed learning about harakeke and the marine environment on their recent school trips.

Principal and teacher Chris Mattock says Makahu School has 10 pupils from Year 3 to 8. He says he wants to give the pupils as many learning opportunities as possible.

"It's important that the kids learn a range of different skills by experiencing different things."

On March 9 the pupils attended a harakeke workshop at KareNZ Kitz in Waitara.

From left: Zac Stewart, 10, and Nathan Topless, 12, proudly holding their manu tukutuku. Photo/ Supplied

Pupil James Bronkhorst, 12, says he learnt how to make a manu tukutuku (kite) and weave patterns.

"I enjoyed learning a new skill."

Nathan Topless, 12, says he enjoyed weaving the harakeke.

"I really enjoyed weaving the flax and cutting the string to create a manu tukutuku."

Chris says it's important for the pupils to learn about Māori culture.

"As a school it is crucial to make sure the kids gather an understanding of different cultures. It was great to learn about the tikanga behind using harakeke. The workshop was an introduction to our study on Puanga later in the year."

Amelia and Faith working together on the tukutuku pattern on their manu tukutuku. Photo/ Supplied

On March 12 the pupils travelled to New Plymouth for a boat ride at Chaddy's Charters. Chris says the pupils learnt about marine wildlife, how to protect the marine environment and then cleaned up the beach by New Plymouth's breakwater.

"Last year we had a camp in Kaikoura and in 2018 we went to Warkworth to take part in a marine reserve programme. It was nice to be able to link what we had learnt to the local eco-system."

Makahu School pupils crafting their manu tukutuku. Photo/ Supplied

Khan Rangi, 12, says he enjoyed the boat ride and seeing seals and birds.

"I also enjoyed learning about the marine life and how plastic breaks down over the years. I've been on Chaddy's Charters three times but it was a whole new experience for the rest of the school."

He says an important message he learnt was to 'reduce, reuse, and recycle'.

"It's important to look after our environment by recycling, and reducing our waste. After our boat ride we cleaned up the beach and I was shocked by how much rubbish we collected. Most of it was wedged in between the rocks. We had rubbish bags and gloves so we could pick up the rubbish."

Zoe Stewart, 11, waiting to see if there were any crays in the pot. Photo/ Supplied

Chris says it was a great learning experience.

"It's important for the pupils to learn how we can protect our environment and how to reduce waste."

Amelia Bronkhorst, 10, says after the trip to Chaddy's Charters the pupils went for a bike ride.

"We are practising for the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon. We started at Ngamotu beach and then followed the triathlon course."

Zoe Stewart, 11, says she enjoyed the scenery on the trail.

From left: Amelia Bronkhorst, 10, and Faith Topless, 8, relaxing and taking in the sights on Chaddy's Charters. Photo/ Supplied

"I also liked the challenge. I haven't taken part in the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon before so I'm excited."

Chris says the bike ride gave the pupils the chance to have a go at the course before the event.

"Nine out of our 10 pupils are taking part in the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon. We have had lessons around bike safety with Constable Jono Erwood before we went on the bike ride. It's important to teach kids bike safety and for them to give things a go and push themselves to do things they might not otherwise do, like the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon."