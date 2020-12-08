Mackays Unichem Pharmacy rewards customers for helping local organisation

From left, co-owner Michelle Whittington, retail chief Tash Southorn and retail assistant Megan McKinlay with some of the donated food items.

A Stratford Pharmacy is encouraging people to help others, and rewarding them for doing so.

Mackays Unichem Pharmacy is giving back to customers who help support Stratford Foodbank by bringing in food items.

For every food item a customer brings in store, they receive five living reward points. Living rewards points are collected on a customer's Living Rewards Points membership card.

A customer earns one point for every dollar they spend in store and one point for every paid prescription item. When a customer earns 150 points, they receive a $10 voucher.

Co-owner Michelle Whittington says the staff wanted to give back to the community.

"The Covid-19 pandemic was one of the reasons we decided to do this. A lot of people have lost their jobs and the food banks in the country are struggling. We thought we could do our bit to help."

She says the staff like to help local organisations.

"We enjoy helping people and supporting the community that supports us."

Retail chief Tash Southorn says it is important to support Stratford Foodbank.

"They help our local community so it's crucial to help them so they can continue to do what they do. We're rewarding our customers for doing a nice thing."

She says they have received a positive response.

"We've already had a lot of donations and a great response on social media as well."

Michelle says if a customer brings in an item and they don't have a card, staff are happy to set them up with one.

"It's a quick and easy process."

■ The pharmacy are accepting donations until December 24.