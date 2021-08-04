Voyager 2021 media awards
Machines from bygone times powered up for Vintage Machinery Winter Show

Oliver Lockett (8) and Reagan Quarrie (6) enjoyed the miniature traction engine ride.

Stratford Press

Vintage machines whirred to life for the Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club Winter Show.

Show-goers enjoyed an indoor display of vintage tractors, engines, and farm machinery, blacksmith displays, a model train exhibition, a display of cars and military vehicles, and a rock crusher display.

They could also browse through a number of stalls set up in the area. The children had their own activities, with miniature traction engine rides and a bouncy castle.

Evelyn Frost (3) enjoyed seeing all the machines.
Oliver Lockett (8) and Reagan Quarrie (6) were two of the many kids who had a miniature traction engine ride around the show.

Oliver says they went around the tractor display in the Egmont Showgrounds' all-weather indoor pavilion and then back outside.

"I really liked the train ride. I got to ride around all the attractions at the show which was very cool."

Stevie-Rose Perrett (9) helped set up the show.
Reagan says there was a large variety of vintage machines at the show.

"There were so many things to look at."

Stevie-Rose Perrett (9) helped her dad set up at the show.

"I like helping Dad set up. I've helped him before as well. There were so many things to see."