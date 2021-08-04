Machines from bygone times powered up for Vintage Machinery Winter Show

Vintage machines whirred to life for the Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club Winter Show.
Show-goers enjoyed an indoor display of vintage tractors, engines, and farm machinery, blacksmith displays, a model train exhibition, a display of cars and military vehicles, and a rock crusher display.
They could also browse through a number of stalls set up in the area. The children had their own activities, with miniature traction engine rides and a bouncy castle.
Oliver Lockett (8) and Reagan Quarrie (6) were two of the many kids who had a miniature traction engine ride around the show.
Oliver says they went around the tractor display in the Egmont Showgrounds' all-weather indoor pavilion and then back outside.
"I really liked the train ride. I got to ride around all the attractions at the show which was very cool."
Reagan says there was a large variety of vintage machines at the show.
"There were so many things to look at."
Stevie-Rose Perrett (9) helped her dad set up at the show.
"I like helping Dad set up. I've helped him before as well. There were so many things to see."