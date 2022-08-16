(Front from left) Truus Roodbeen and Betty Burke, (back from left) Alice Gooch, June Phelan, Joanne Burke, June Schneller, Lorna Salzberger, Sue Harris and Judith Williams. Photo / Supplied

In 1932, New Zealand's prime minister was George Forbes and George V was the country's head of state. The nation was in the grip of the Great Depression and Percy Thomson was mayor of Stratford. Also in 1932, a new branch of the Women's Division Farmers' Union opened in Lowgarth, southeast of Mahoe in Taranaki.

Over the years since, the group has twice changed names, firstly to Women's Division Federated Farmers in 1945, and finally to Rural Women New Zealand in 1999, but one thing has remained consistent - the friendship and fellowship the group has provided generations of women in the area.

Past and present members of the group met at Quails Nest Eatery, Burgess Park, recently to celebrate 90 years of the group's existence. President June Phelan says it was an opportunity to share memories with one another and to mark the significant anniversary of the group.

During the celebrations, two members of the group, Truus Roodbeen and Betty Burke, were presented with life membership badges and certificates by Margaret Vickers, a member of the Central Taranaki area committee of Rural Women. June says both women have belonged to the organisation for 45 years each, participating and contributing to many of the activities and initiatives the group has been involved in, from helping with meals on wheels to making wreaths for Anzac Day.

"They have both been willing supporters of all fundraising efforts for Rural Women New Zealand and the wider community."