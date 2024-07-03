Niwa says La Niña could cause a tropical moisture plume in mid-July, resulting in heavy rain. Photo / Bevan Conley

The lower North Island could experience some heavy rainfall this month, according to Niwa’s July-to-September climate outlook.

The rain would be a result of La Niña, a weather pattern known for its colder ocean temperatures, possibly causing a tropical moisture plume in mid-July.

“This represents a wetter trend compared to last month’s outlook, owing to La Niña-like tendencies in the atmosphere,” Niwa’s report said.

Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said the Taranaki, Whanganui, Horowhenua, Manawatū and Kāpiti regions would experience two different themes over July.

“It will be chilly over the next 10 days, especially overnight and in the mornings coming into the school holidays, and the Lower North Island location may also have some dry weather. As for the next half of the month, those warmer, moist temperatures start, which leads to rain events. This is due to the fact the airflow will become more north or northwesterly.”