Stratford Tennis Club hosted the Love Tennis open day on the weekend.

Tennis players grabbed their rackets and went to the courts for a day of tennis.

Stratford Tennis Club participated in the nationwide Love Tennis initiative on Sunday. Club president Bruce Cleland says it was a successful day.

“We had an increase in numbers compared to last year.”

Participants enjoyed playing hot shot tennis, used the speed ball radar, and had a go using big tennis rackets. He says there was plenty to do with treasure hunts organised for the younger kids.

“The kids had a blast with the treasure hunts. We had a good mix of tennis and other activities.”

He says there were plenty of prizes given out on the day.

“The club would like to thank New World Stratford and the Stadium Bar and Bistro for donating prizes. It was great to be able to give out some prizes.”

Bruce says the club has more open days planned, starting this Saturday.

“We will run them until Labour weekend. In the morning we have sessions for primary-school-aged children and then teenagers and adults play in the afternoon.”

The Details

What: Stratford Tennis Club open days.

When: Starting Saturday, September 16 and running weekly until Labour weekend (October 21). Primary-school-aged children 10am start. Teenagers and adults 1pm start.

Where: Stratford Tennis Courts, TET Multisports Centre, 62 Portia St











